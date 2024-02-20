We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Countdown to Live Nation (LYV) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts expect Live Nation (LYV - Free Report) to post quarterly loss of $1.08 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 0.9%. Revenues are expected to be $4.72 billion, up 10% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 69.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Live Nation metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Concerts' will likely reach $3.75 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.3% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Sponsorship & Advertising' should come in at $252.13 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Ticketing' to come in at $730.24 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Sponsorship & Advertising' to reach $118.86 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $117.70 million.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Ticketing' reaching $219.63 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $227.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
