Unveiling Fiverr (FVRR) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Fiverr International (FVRR - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 100% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $92.38 million, increasing 11.1% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Fiverr metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Take Rate' will likely reach 31.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 30.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Active buyers' should arrive at 4.16 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.28 million.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Spend per buyer' of $276.79. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $262.
