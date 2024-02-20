We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About American Software (AMSWA) Q3 Earnings
Analysts on Wall Street project that American Software (AMSWA - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 53.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $24.12 million, declining 22.2% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain American Software metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Professional services and other' should come in at $2.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -66.3%.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Maintenance' to reach $7.39 million. The estimate suggests a change of -14.6% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Subscription fees' will reach $13.72 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.5% from the year-ago quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for American Software here>>>
Shares of American Software have experienced a change of -6.2% in the past month compared to the +5.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AMSWA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>