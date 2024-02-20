We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
The upcoming report from ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.04 per share, indicating an increase of 75% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $117.62 million, representing an increase of 20.1% year over year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some ACV Auctions Inc. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Customer assurance revenue' at $13.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.9% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Marketplace and service revenue' of $103.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of +22.3% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Marketplace Units' will reach 144,222. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 124,751.
Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. have experienced a change of +4.6% in the past month compared to the +5.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ACVA is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.