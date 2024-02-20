Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 20th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Hanmi Financial (HAFC - Free Report) is a business bank conducting a general community banking business, with its primary market encompassing multi-ethnic small business customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Avantor (AVTR - Free Report) is a renowned global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 5.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Cactus (WHD - Free Report) is involved in manufacturing, designing and selling wellhead and pressure control equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 60 days.

