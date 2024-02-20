Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Feb 20, 2024

  • Shares of TC Energy Corporation (TRP - Free Report) jumped 2.4% after reporting fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents.
  • CBRE Group, Inc.’s (CBRE - Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% on real estate, losing out on the day.
  • Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD - Free Report) slid 3.1% on communications services becoming the biggest losing sector of the day.
  • Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (DASH - Free Report) plunged 8.1% after reporting fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted loss of 39 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate loss of 15 cents.

