Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Oil States International (OIS) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, Oil States International (OIS - Free Report) reported revenue of $208.27 million, up 2.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.11, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $213.21 million, representing a surprise of -2.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +37.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Oil States International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Downhole Technologies: $19.12 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -35.5%.
  • Revenues- Offshore/Manufactured Products: $137.94 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $129.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.2%.
  • Revenues- Well Site Services: $51.21 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $58.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.4%.
  • Adjusted Segment EBITDA- Well Site Services: $5.90 million compared to the $9.85 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted Segment EBITDA- Corporate and Eliminations: -$9.34 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$10.50 million.
  • Adjusted Segment EBITDA- Offshore/Manufactured Products: $30.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.66 million.
Shares of Oil States International have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

