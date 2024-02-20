Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Masonite (DOOR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Masonite (DOOR - Free Report) reported revenue of $660.58 million, down 2.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.31, compared to $1.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $659.87 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.36, the EPS surprise was -3.68%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Masonite performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- North America Residential: $537.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $510.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%.
  • Net Sales- Europe: $52.70 million versus $57.98 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.2% change.
  • Net Sales- Architectural: $67.10 million compared to the $80.62 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.9% year over year.
Shares of Masonite have returned +40.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

