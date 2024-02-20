Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Armstrong World Industries (AWI - Free Report) reported revenue of $312.3 million, up 2.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.22, compared to $1.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $307.85 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.03, the EPS surprise was +18.45%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Armstrong World Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Architectural Specialties: $92 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $91.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%.
  • Revenue- Mineral Fiber: $220.30 million compared to the $216.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2% year over year.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Architectural Specialties: $13 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.37 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Mineral Fiber: $62 million versus $58.47 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Armstrong World Industries have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

