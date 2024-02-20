Back to top

Home Depot (HD) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Home Depot (HD - Free Report) reported $34.79 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.9%. EPS of $2.82 for the same period compares to $3.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $34.55 billion, representing a surprise of +0.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.81%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.77.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Home Depot performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change: -3.5% compared to the -3.7% average estimate based on 11 analysts.
  • Number of stores - Retail: 2,335 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2,335.
  • Comparable store sales - U.S. - YoY change: -4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -3.7%.
  • Average ticket - Retail: $88.87 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $90.11.
  • Number of customer transactions - Retail: 372 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 363.56 million.
Shares of Home Depot have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

