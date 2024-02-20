Back to top

Pediatrix Medical Group (MD) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Pediatrix Medical Group (MD - Free Report) reported $496.44 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.4%. EPS of $0.32 for the same period compares to $0.47 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $521.93 million, representing a surprise of -4.88%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.32.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Pediatrix Medical Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same-Facility/unit Revenue Growth: -1.5% compared to the 2.3% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Same-Facility/unit net reimbursement-related factors Growth: -0.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.1%.
  • Same-Facility/unit patient Volume Growth: -1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of -0.2%.
Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

