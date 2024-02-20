Back to top

Tri Pointe (TPH) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Tri Pointe Homes (TPH - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.24 billion, down 17.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.36, compared to $1.98 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.63% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.12, the EPS surprise was +21.43%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Tri Pointe performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • New homes delivered: 1,813 compared to the 1,712 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net new home orders: 1,078 versus 1,056 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Selling communities at end of period: 155 compared to the 159 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average sales price in backlog: $695 compared to the $743.64 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average sales price of homes delivered: $685 compared to the $677.30 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Backlog (estimated dollar value): $1.61 billion compared to the $1.78 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Backlog (homes): 2,320 versus 2,399 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total revenues- Homebuilding- Home sales revenue: $1.24 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.5%.
  • Income before income taxes- Financial services: $4.04 million versus $7.18 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Tri Pointe have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

