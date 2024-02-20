Back to top

Image: Bigstock

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT - Free Report) reported revenue of $68.56 million, down 1.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.77, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.27% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $67.7 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.88, the EPS surprise was -12.50%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income: $66.86 million compared to the $67.33 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other income: $1.70 million compared to the $1.85 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.70 versus $0.87 estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. have returned -6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

