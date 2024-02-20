Back to top

Expeditors International (EXPD) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Expeditors International (EXPD - Free Report) reported $2.28 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 33.8%. EPS of $1.09 for the same period compares to $1.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.88% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.21, the EPS surprise was -9.92%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Expeditors International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Airfreight services: $866.12 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $764.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -28.1%.
  • Revenues- Ocean freight and ocean services: $511.85 million compared to the $540.32 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -54.5% year over year.
  • Net revenues- Ocean freight and ocean services: $154.07 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $148.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -45.4%.
  • Net revenues- Airfreight services: $226.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $214.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25.8%.
  • Net revenues- Customs brokerage and other services: $383.70 million compared to the $421.58 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.6% year over year.
  • Customs brokerage and other services: $899.79 million compared to the $930.99 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.1% year over year.
Shares of Expeditors International have returned -3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

