Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Sunoco LP (SUN) Stock

Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this master limited partnership, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Sunoco LP, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $0.95 per share, which is a change of -32.62% from the year-ago reported number.

Over the last 30 days, one estimate has moved higher for Sunoco LP compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 13.85%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $4.89 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +33.97%.

The revisions trend for the current year also appears quite promising for Sunoco LP, with one estimate moving higher over the past month compared to no negative revisions. The consensus estimate has also received a boost over this time frame, increasing 27.68%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Sunoco LP currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Investors have been betting on Sunoco LP because of its solid estimate revisions, as evident from the stock's 10.2% gain over the past four weeks. As its earnings growth prospects might push the stock higher, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.


