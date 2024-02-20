Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO - Free Report) reported $230.04 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 26.7%. EPS of $0.82 for the same period compares to $0.48 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $235.25 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.82, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Halozyme Therapeutics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Product sales, net: $79.60 million compared to the $77.51 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Royalties: $122.05 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $122.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.2%.
  • Revenues- Revenues under collaboration agreements: $28.39 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $32.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +97.8%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Halozyme Therapeutics here>>>

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise