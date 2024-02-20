Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Viper Energy (VNOM) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Viper Energy Partners (VNOM - Free Report) reported $204.71 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.5%. EPS of $0.67 for the same period compares to $0.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.90% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $206.57 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47, the EPS surprise was +42.55%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Viper Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average daily combined volumes: 43,783 BOE/D versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 44,423.28 BOE/D.
  • Average sales prices - Crude Oil: $77.65 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $77.78.
  • Average sales prices - Natural gas liquids: $21.47 compared to the $21.77 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Average sales prices - Natural Gas: $1.50 compared to the $1.97 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Production - Crude Oil: 2,257 MBBL versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,254.13 MBBL.
  • Total Production: 4,028 MBOE versus 4,051.01 MBOE estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Production - NGL: 884 MBBL versus 912.57 MBBL estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Production - Natural Gas: 5,321 MMcf versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5,305.92 MMcf.
  • Average sales prices - Natural gas, hedged: $1.34 compared to the $1.58 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Lease bonus income- related party: $2.24 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $48.80 million.
  • Other operating income: $0.14 million versus $0.25 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Royalty income: $202.21 million versus $200.12 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Viper Energy here>>>

Shares of Viper Energy have returned +15.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Viper Energy Inc. (VNOM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise