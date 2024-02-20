We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Carnival (CCL) Stock Moves -0.27%: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Carnival (CCL - Free Report) ending at $14.76, denoting a -0.27% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.6% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.17%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.92%.
Shares of the cruise operator witnessed a loss of 11.06% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 3.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Carnival in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Carnival is projected to report earnings of -$0.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 67.27%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $5.4 billion, reflecting a 21.82% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Carnival. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Carnival is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Carnival is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.73. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.11.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.