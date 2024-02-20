We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Stock Moves -0.13%: What You Should Know
Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD - Free Report) closed at $15.32 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.13% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.6% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.92%.
The specialty finance company's stock has climbed by 1.86% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 3.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56%.
The upcoming earnings release of Goldman Sachs BDC will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 28, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to post earnings of $0.57 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 12.31%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $117.09 million, up 9.94% from the prior-year quarter.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Goldman Sachs BDC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Goldman Sachs BDC possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Goldman Sachs BDC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.9. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.63.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, finds itself in the bottom 16% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.