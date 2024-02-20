We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Why SentinelOne (S) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
SentinelOne (S - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $29.15, demonstrating a -1.25% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.6% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.92%.
Heading into today, shares of the cybersecurity provider had gained 12.29% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of SentinelOne will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on March 13, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.04, marking a 69.23% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $169.51 million, reflecting a 34.42% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for SentinelOne. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.51% lower. SentinelOne is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note SentinelOne's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 532.33. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 27.97 of its industry.
Meanwhile, S's PEG ratio is currently 13.26. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Computers - IT Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.81.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 152, this industry ranks in the bottom 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.