Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
In the latest trading session, Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST - Free Report) closed at $2.65, marking a -1.67% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.92%.
Shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company have appreciated by 7.37% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's gain of 4.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Aquestive Therapeutics in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics to post earnings of -$0.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 65.22%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $11.79 million, indicating a 10.36% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Aquestive Therapeutics boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, positioning it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.