Caesars Entertainment (
Compared to Estimates, Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Caesars Entertainment (CZR - Free Report) reported $2.83 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.1%. EPS of -$0.33 for the same period compares to -$0.11 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.83 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.03, the EPS surprise was -1000.00%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Caesars Entertainment performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net Revenues- Caesars Digital: $304 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $283.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.3%.
- Net Revenues- Regional: $1.36 billion versus $1.37 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change.
- Net Revenues- Managed and Branded: $68 million compared to the $78.06 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.6% year over year.
- Net Revenues- Las Vegas: $1.09 billion versus $1.12 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.5% change.
- Net Revenues- Corporate and Other: -$1 million compared to the $14.79 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -150% year over year.
- Net Revenues- Other: $315 million versus $328.25 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6% change.
- Net Revenues- Hotel: $509 million compared to the $513.88 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.4% year over year.
- Net Revenues- Food and beverage: $423 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $401.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.2%.
- Net Revenues- Casino: $1.58 billion versus $1.61 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Las Vegas: $489 million compared to the $498.24 million average estimate based on six analysts.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Regional: $431 million compared to the $449.59 million average estimate based on six analysts.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Managed and Branded: $18 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $20.21 million.
Shares of Caesars Entertainment have returned -7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.