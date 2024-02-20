Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Palo Alto (PANW) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended January 2024, Palo Alto Networks (PANW - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.98 billion, up 19.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.46, compared to $1.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.97 billion, representing a surprise of +0.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.31%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.30.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Palo Alto performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Billings: $2.35 billion versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $2.36 billion.
  • RPO (Remaining Performance Obligation): $10.8 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $10.64 billion.
  • Revenue- Product: $390.70 million compared to the $361.71 million average estimate based on 14 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Subscription and support: $1.58 billion compared to the $1.61 billion average estimate based on 14 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Subscription and support- Support: $557.30 million compared to the $566.62 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Subscription and support- Subscription: $1.03 billion versus $1.04 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26% change.
  • Subscription and support gross profit Non-?GAAP: $1.23 billion compared to the $1.23 billion average estimate based on 12 analysts.
  • Product gross profit Non-GAAP: $305.90 million compared to the $277.70 million average estimate based on 12 analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Palo Alto here>>>

Shares of Palo Alto have returned +6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise