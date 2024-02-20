Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, International Flavors (IFF) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

International Flavors (IFF - Free Report) reported $2.7 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 5%. EPS of $0.72 for the same period compares to $0.97 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.72 billion, representing a surprise of -0.51%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.75.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how International Flavors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Nourish: $1.39 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.42 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.6%.
  • Net sales- Scent: $578 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $567.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%.
  • Net Sales- Pharma Solutions: $203 million compared to the $220.61 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Health & Biosciences: $528 million compared to the $508.71 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.4% year over year.
  • Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Nourish: $165 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $172.26 million.
  • Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Pharma Solutions: $26 million versus $39.93 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Scent: $108 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $114.17 million.
  • Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Health & Biosciences: $162 million compared to the $123.39 million average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for International Flavors here>>>

Shares of International Flavors have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise