Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Chesapeake Energy (CHK - Free Report) reported $763 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 81.5%. EPS of $1.31 for the same period compares to $4.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $962.95 million, representing a surprise of -20.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +211.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Chesapeake Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Daily Production - Natural: 3350 millions of cubic feet versus 3362.32 millions of cubic feet estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total Daily Production - Oil: 6 millions of barrels of oil versus the four-analyst average estimate of 7.99 millions of barrels of oil.
  • Total Daily Production - NGL: 7 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 8.84 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total Daily Production: 3427 millions of cubic feet compared to the 576.89 millions of cubic feet average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average Sales Price - NGL: 25.67 $/Bbl compared to the 24.95 $/Bbl average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Sales Price - Oil: 82.49 $/Bbl versus the two-analyst average estimate of 78.59 $/Bbl.
Shares of Chesapeake Energy have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

