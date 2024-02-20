We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Chesapeake Energy (CHK - Free Report) reported $763 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 81.5%. EPS of $1.31 for the same period compares to $4.22 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $962.95 million, representing a surprise of -20.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +211.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Chesapeake Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Total Daily Production - Natural: 3350 millions of cubic feet versus 3362.32 millions of cubic feet estimated by four analysts on average.
- Total Daily Production - Oil: 6 millions of barrels of oil versus the four-analyst average estimate of 7.99 millions of barrels of oil.
- Total Daily Production - NGL: 7 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 8.84 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on four analysts.
- Total Daily Production: 3427 millions of cubic feet compared to the 576.89 millions of cubic feet average estimate based on three analysts.
- Average Sales Price - NGL: 25.67 $/Bbl compared to the 24.95 $/Bbl average estimate based on two analysts.
- Average Sales Price - Oil: 82.49 $/Bbl versus the two-analyst average estimate of 78.59 $/Bbl.
Shares of Chesapeake Energy have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.