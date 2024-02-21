We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Griffon (GFF) and Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks
Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research and he has two more names for your aggressive growth stock radar screen. This week Brian decided not to look at any tech names or big movers but instead went with two names that have solid charts and are more consumer oriented stocks.
Both of these names are showing a little bit of revenue contraction in the current year but look to get back on pace with revenue growth for next fiscal year. When a situation like that occurs Brian alters his process to look at valuation to make a determination whether or not they would be good investments.
The first stock that Brian takes a look at is Griffon (GFF - Free Report) which is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The stock has a Zacks Style Score of a B for value and an A for growth which is not something that Brian always likes to see. Brian tends to look for a divergence in the Zacks style scores with a strong growth score and a weak value score. Brian does a little deep dive into what Griffon (GFF - Free Report) does and accesses a slide deck from the company's investor relations department.
As with all stocks Brian reviews the earnings history, estimate revisions and valuation. He then has his patented view of the price and earnings consensus chart which can be found on Zacks.com.
Next up is Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN - Free Report) which is also a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This stock has a C for Value and an A for Growth, so a little better on the growth divergence than GFF. Most consumers know this company as the producer of Reynolds wrap and the owner of the hefty brand of garbage cans garbage bags disposable plates and disposable cups.
Brian does his normal deep dive on the earnings history estimate revisions in valuation for this stock as well and then also takes a look at the chart for Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN - Free Report) .