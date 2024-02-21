We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Stock Moves -0.53%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN - Free Report) closed at $13.09, marking a -0.53% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.92%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment company had gained 0.08% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 3.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Horizon Technology Finance in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 27, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.48, up 20% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $29.21 million, up 26.19% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Horizon Technology Finance. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Horizon Technology Finance possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
With respect to valuation, Horizon Technology Finance is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.51. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.63.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, finds itself in the bottom 16% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
