Image: Bigstock
Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST - Free Report) standing at $9.45, reflecting a +0.11% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.92%.
Shares of the restaurant operator have appreciated by 0.43% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Carrols Restaurant Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.05, showcasing a 200% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $470.41 million, up 5.7% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.82% higher. At present, Carrols Restaurant Group boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Carrols Restaurant Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.35 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.45.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, placing it within the bottom 37% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
