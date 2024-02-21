Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Medallion Financial (MFIN) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, Medallion Financial (MFIN - Free Report) reported revenue of $52.01 million, up 17% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.60, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.25% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $54.89 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61, the EPS surprise was -1.64%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Medallion Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Write-down of loan collateral in process of foreclosure: -$1.39 million compared to the -$0.33 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total other income (loss), net: $2.99 million versus $5 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $49.02 million versus $49.89 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Medallion Financial have returned -10.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

