Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About CoStar (CSGP) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, CoStar Group (CSGP - Free Report) reported revenue of $640.1 million, up 11.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.33, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $633.3 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.32, the EPS surprise was +3.13%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CoStar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- CoStar: $237.70 million versus $236.01 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.5% change.
  • Revenues- Information service: $42.70 million versus $43.65 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5% change.
  • Revenues- Other Marketplaces: $37.40 million versus $33.67 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.9% change.
  • Revenues- LoopNet: $68.50 million compared to the $67.77 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Residential: $10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -38.2%.
  • Revenues- Multifamily: $243.80 million compared to the $245.52 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.1% year over year.
Shares of CoStar have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

