Celanese (CE) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Celanese (CE - Free Report) reported $2.57 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.4%. EPS of $2.24 for the same period compares to $1.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.61 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.29, the EPS surprise was -2.18%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Celanese performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Acetyl Chain: $1.18 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.14 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.1%.
  • Net Sales- Inter segment eliminations: -$18 million versus -$24.05 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25% change.
  • Net Sales- Engineered Materials: $1.41 billion versus $1.49 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.7% change.
  • Operating EBITDA- Acetyl Chain: $354 million compared to the $363.29 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Operating EBITDA- Engineered Materials: $311 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $308.83 million.
  • Operating EBITDA- Other Activities: -$57 million versus -$90.93 million estimated by four analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Celanese here>>>

Shares of Celanese have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

