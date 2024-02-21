Back to top

National Health Investors (NHI) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

National Health Investors (NHI - Free Report) reported $79.47 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.5%. EPS of $1.09 for the same period compares to $0.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.32% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $79.72 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.08, the EPS surprise was +0.93%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how National Health Investors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income: $60.72 million versus $61.63 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.9% change.
  • Revenues- Interest income and other: $5.79 million versus $5.52 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.3% change.
  • Revenues- Resident fees and services: $12.95 million compared to the $12.46 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Earnings per common share- Diluted: $0.74 versus $0.68 estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of National Health Investors have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

