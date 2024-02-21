Back to top

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL - Free Report) reported $9.18 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 57.4%. EPS of -$0.17 for the same period compares to -$0.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.58 million, representing a surprise of -4.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -21.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.14.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how AbCellera Biologics Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Research fees: $8.74 million versus $8.34 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.5% change.
  • Revenue- Licensing: $0.19 million versus $0.32 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.1% change.
  • Revenue- Milestone payments: $0.25 million versus $1.16 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -50% change.
Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. have returned -3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

