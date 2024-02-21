Back to top

SolarEdge (SEDG) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG - Free Report) reported revenue of $316.04 million, down 64.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.92, compared to $2.86 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $319.97 million, representing a surprise of -1.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +37.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.47.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how SolarEdge performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Megawatts Shipped: 901 MW compared to the 1,218 MW average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Power Optimizers Shipped: 2,191.54 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,163.72 thousand.
  • Inverters Shipped: 73.72 thousand versus 91.38 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Solar: $282.40 million compared to the $278.84 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of SolarEdge have returned +18.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

