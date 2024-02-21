Back to top

Image: Bigstock

NeoGenomics (NEO) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, NeoGenomics (NEO - Free Report) reported revenue of $155.55 million, up 12.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.03, compared to -$0.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $152.9 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.01, the EPS surprise was +400.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how NeoGenomics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Clinical - Number of tests performed: 294,850 compared to the 295,996 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Clinical - Average revenue/test: $0.44 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.42.
  • Revenue- Advanced Diagnostics: $25.49 million compared to the $24.81 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Clinical Services: $130.06 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $126.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.2%.
  • Gross Profit- Advanced Diagnostics: $11.56 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.55 million.
  • Gross Profit- Clinical Services: $56.03 million compared to the $57.80 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for NeoGenomics here>>>

Shares of NeoGenomics have returned -10.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise