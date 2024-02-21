Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About RingCentral (RNG) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, RingCentral (RNG - Free Report) reported revenue of $571.27 million, up 8.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.86, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $569.65 million, representing a surprise of +0.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.61%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.83.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how RingCentral performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annualized Exit Monthly Recurring Subscriptions (ARR): $2.33 billion compared to the $2.31 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Subscriptions: $547.37 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $544.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%.
  • Revenues- Other: $23.90 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $25.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%.
Shares of RingCentral have returned -13.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

