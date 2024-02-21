Back to top

Redwood Trust (RWT) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Redwood Trust (RWT - Free Report) reported revenue of $20 million, down 25.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.05, compared to -$0.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -15.85% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $23.77 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13, the EPS surprise was -61.54%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Redwood Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest income: $20 million compared to the $23.77 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Total non-interest income (loss), net: $44 million compared to the $39.18 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Other income, net: $2 million compared to the $4.85 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Investment fair value changes, net: $15 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $13.81 million.
  • Interest income: $190 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $184.94 million.
Shares of Redwood Trust have returned -4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

