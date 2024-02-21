Back to top

Skyward (SKWD) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Skyward Specialty Insurance (SKWD - Free Report) reported $246.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 31.5%. EPS of $0.61 for the same period compares to $0.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.66% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $244.69 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56, the EPS surprise was +8.93%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Skyward performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Expense ratio: 29.6% versus 30% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Loss ratio: 61.1% versus 62.4% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Combined ratio: 90.7% versus 92.4% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Net investment income: $14 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $12.69 million.
  • Revenues- Net earned premiums: $224.93 million versus $230.07 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Commission and fee income: $0.25 million versus $1.78 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Skyward have returned +4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

