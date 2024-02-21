Back to top

WillScot (WSC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

WillScot (WSC - Free Report) reported $612.38 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.7%. EPS of $0.44 for the same period compares to $0.46 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $620.83 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53, the EPS surprise was -16.98%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how WillScot performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- North America Storage: $224.86 million versus $231.70 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.5% change.
  • Revenue- North America Modular: $387.52 million versus $389.57 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5% change.
  • Sale- Rental units: $13.97 million versus $13.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Leasing and services revenue- Delivery and installation: $102.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $101.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.4%.
  • Leasing and services revenue- leasing: $477.90 million versus $488.09 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change.
  • Sale- New units: $18.31 million versus $15.07 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- North America Storage: $126.24 million versus $119.15 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- North America Modular: $161.56 million versus $164.79 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of WillScot have returned +15% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

