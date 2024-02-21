We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended December 2023, EnLink Midstream (ENLC - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.86 billion, down 9.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.14, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.82 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.14, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how EnLink Midstream performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Gathering and Transportation - Permian: 1,943,500 MMBtu/d compared to the 1,946,532 MMBtu/d average estimate based on two analysts.
- Processing - Permian: 1,769,100 MMBtu/d versus 1,745,269 MMBtu/d estimated by two analysts on average.
- Crude Oil Handling - Permian: 186,700 BBL/D compared to the 178,178.3 BBL/D average estimate based on two analysts.
- Gathering and Transportation - Louisiana: 2,474,700 MMBtu/D compared to the 2,659,194 MMBtu/D average estimate based on two analysts.
- Crude Oil Handling - Louisiana: 6,500 BBL/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 18,010.57 BBL/D.
- Processing - North Texas: 725,200 MMBtu/d versus 714,701.3 MMBtu/d estimated by two analysts on average.
- Gathering and Transportation - Oklahoma: 1,228,100 MMBtu/d versus 1,216,356 MMBtu/d estimated by two analysts on average.
- Processing - Oklahoma: 1,180,800 MMBtu/d versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,199,579 MMBtu/d.
- Crude Oil Handling - Oklahoma: 25,300 BBL/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 25,604.79 BBL/D.
- Gathering and Transportation - North Texas: 1,544,800 MMBtu/d compared to the 1,573,099 MMBtu/d average estimate based on two analysts.
- NGL Fractionation - Louisiana: 8,017,600 Gal/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 7,928,171 Gal/D.
- Segment Profit- Permian: $105.90 million compared to the $115.32 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of EnLink Midstream have returned +3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.