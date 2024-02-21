We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
TransAlta (TAC) to Post Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect
TransAlta (TAC - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 23 before market close. The company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 178.13% in the last quarter.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors at Play
Fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from the contribution of acquired assets completed in the first nine months of 2023. The ongoing share repurchases are also likely to have a positive impact on fourth-quarter earnings.
However, the company’s fourth-quarter earnings are expected to have been negatively impacted by higher operation, maintenance and administration expenses. An extended outage of Kent Hills 1 and 2 wind facilities is likely to have adversely impacted production volumes in the fourth quarter.
Expectation
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TAC’s earnings is pegged at 13 cents per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 128.89%.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for TransAlta this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.
TransAlta Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
TransAlta Corporation price-eps-surprise | TransAlta Corporation Quote
Earnings ESP: TAC has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, TAC carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
