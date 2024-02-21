HSBC Q4 Pre-Tax Earnings Fall on One-Time Impairment Charges

HSBC Holdings ( HSBC Quick Quote HSBC - Free Report) reported a fourth-quarter 2023 pre-tax profit of $1 billion, down substantially from $5.1 billion in the prior-year quarter. The reported quarter included a $2 billion impairment charge relating to the planned sale of its retail banking operations in France and an impairment charge of $3 billion relating to its investment in China’s Bank of Communications Co., Limited. Results reflected lower expenses driven by cost savings efforts. However, a decline in revenues and higher stable expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (ECL) acted as headwinds. Revenues & Expenses Down
Total revenues were $13.02 billion, down 11% year over year. The fall was primarily due to lower net interest income (NII).
Operating expenses declined 2% to $8.65 billion. The decrease was mainly attributable to lower restructuring expenses, partially offset by a higher U.K. bank levy, the FDIC special assessment in the United States, the impact of higher inflation and a rise in performance-related pay accrual. In the quarter under review, ECL was $1.03 billion, down 28% year over year. It included $0.2 billion of charges relating to the company’s exposures in the mainland China commercial real estate sector. The common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio as of Dec 31, 2023, was 14.8%, up from 14.2% recorded as of Dec 31, 2022. The leverage ratio was 5.6% compared with 5.8% at the end of December 2022. Quarterly Performance by Business Lines Wealth and Personal Banking: The segment reported $175 million in pre-tax profit, down significantly from $2.85 billion in the year-ago period. The plunge was due to a decline in net interest income. Commercial Banking: The segment reported a pre-tax profit of $2.49 billion, up 25% from the year-ago quarter. Higher revenues supported the rise. Global Banking and Markets: Pre-tax profit was $1.02 billion, which surged 63%. The jump was driven by an increase in revenues. Corporate Centre: The segment reported a pre-tax loss of $2.71 billion compared with a loss before tax of $415 million in the year-ago quarter. Capital Deployment Update
HSBC announced a fourth interim dividend of 31 cents per share. The company intends to initiate a share buyback of up to $2 billion, which is expected to commence shortly and be completed by the time the first-quarter 2024 results are announced.
HSBC plans to announce a special dividend of 21 cents per share in the first half of 2024 once its Canada disposal is complete. Outlook
For 2024, management expects banking net interest income to be at least $41 billion.
The company is cautious about loan growth in the first half of 2024 while projecting customer lending to increase in the mid-single digits over the medium to long term. HSBC targets operating expense growth of 5% for 2024. This includes an increase in staff compensation, higher technology spending and investment for growth and efficiency, which will be partly offset by cost savings from actions taken during 2023. Besides, the cost target basis for 2024 excludes the impact of the disposal of retail banking business in France and the planned disposal of banking business in Canada from the 2023 baseline. For 2024, ECL charges as a percentage of average gross loans are expected to be 40 basis points (bps). The company expects ECL charges to normalize and be in the range of 30 bps to 40 bps of average loans over the medium to long term. Based on the path implied by the market for global policy rates, the company expects a return on tangible equity in the mid-teens for 2024, which excludes the impacts of material acquisitions and disposals. The company intends to manage the CET1 ratio within its medium-term target of 14-14.5%. HSBC expects a dividend payout ratio of 50% for 2024. Our View
HSBC’s strong capital position, initiatives to strengthen digital capabilities, extensive network and efforts to improve operating efficiency through business-restructuring plans are expected to support financials. Although the company’s initiatives to improve market share in Asia will support financials, these will lead to a rise in expenses. The worsening operating backdrop is another headwind.
Currently, HSBC carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
You can see . the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Performance of Other Foreign Banks UBS Group AG ( UBS Quick Quote UBS - Free Report) reported a fourth-quarter 2023 net loss attributable to shareholders of $279 million. It recorded a net profit of $1.65 billion in the year-ago quarter. Results were adversely impacted by higher operating expenses, along with a significant rise in credit loss expenses. However, a rise in total revenues, driven in part by the acquisition of Credit Suisse, was a supporting factor for UBS. Deutsche Bank ( DB Quick Quote DB - Free Report) reported a fourth-quarter 2023 profit attributable to its shareholders of €1.26 billion ($1.37 billion), down 30% year over year. The Germany-based lender reported a profit before tax of €698 million ($759.2 million), down 10% year over year. DB’s results were largely driven by higher net revenues. However, higher provision for credit losses and rising expenses were the offsetting factors.
Image: Bigstock
HSBC Q4 Pre-Tax Earnings Fall on One-Time Impairment Charges
HSBC Holdings (HSBC - Free Report) reported a fourth-quarter 2023 pre-tax profit of $1 billion, down substantially from $5.1 billion in the prior-year quarter. The reported quarter included a $2 billion impairment charge relating to the planned sale of its retail banking operations in France and an impairment charge of $3 billion relating to its investment in China’s Bank of Communications Co., Limited.
Results reflected lower expenses driven by cost savings efforts. However, a decline in revenues and higher stable expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (ECL) acted as headwinds.
Revenues & Expenses Down
Total revenues were $13.02 billion, down 11% year over year. The fall was primarily due to lower net interest income (NII).
Operating expenses declined 2% to $8.65 billion. The decrease was mainly attributable to lower restructuring expenses, partially offset by a higher U.K. bank levy, the FDIC special assessment in the United States, the impact of higher inflation and a rise in performance-related pay accrual.
In the quarter under review, ECL was $1.03 billion, down 28% year over year. It included $0.2 billion of charges relating to the company’s exposures in the mainland China commercial real estate sector.
The common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio as of Dec 31, 2023, was 14.8%, up from 14.2% recorded as of Dec 31, 2022. The leverage ratio was 5.6% compared with 5.8% at the end of December 2022.
Quarterly Performance by Business Lines
Wealth and Personal Banking: The segment reported $175 million in pre-tax profit, down significantly from $2.85 billion in the year-ago period. The plunge was due to a decline in net interest income.
Commercial Banking: The segment reported a pre-tax profit of $2.49 billion, up 25% from the year-ago quarter. Higher revenues supported the rise.
Global Banking and Markets: Pre-tax profit was $1.02 billion, which surged 63%. The jump was driven by an increase in revenues.
Corporate Centre: The segment reported a pre-tax loss of $2.71 billion compared with a loss before tax of $415 million in the year-ago quarter.
Capital Deployment Update
HSBC announced a fourth interim dividend of 31 cents per share. The company intends to initiate a share buyback of up to $2 billion, which is expected to commence shortly and be completed by the time the first-quarter 2024 results are announced.
HSBC plans to announce a special dividend of 21 cents per share in the first half of 2024 once its Canada disposal is complete.
Outlook
For 2024, management expects banking net interest income to be at least $41 billion.
The company is cautious about loan growth in the first half of 2024 while projecting customer lending to increase in the mid-single digits over the medium to long term.
HSBC targets operating expense growth of 5% for 2024. This includes an increase in staff compensation, higher technology spending and investment for growth and efficiency, which will be partly offset by cost savings from actions taken during 2023.
Besides, the cost target basis for 2024 excludes the impact of the disposal of retail banking business in France and the planned disposal of banking business in Canada from the 2023 baseline.
For 2024, ECL charges as a percentage of average gross loans are expected to be 40 basis points (bps). The company expects ECL charges to normalize and be in the range of 30 bps to 40 bps of average loans over the medium to long term.
Based on the path implied by the market for global policy rates, the company expects a return on tangible equity in the mid-teens for 2024, which excludes the impacts of material acquisitions and disposals.
The company intends to manage the CET1 ratio within its medium-term target of 14-14.5%.
HSBC expects a dividend payout ratio of 50% for 2024.
Our View
HSBC’s strong capital position, initiatives to strengthen digital capabilities, extensive network and efforts to improve operating efficiency through business-restructuring plans are expected to support financials. Although the company’s initiatives to improve market share in Asia will support financials, these will lead to a rise in expenses. The worsening operating backdrop is another headwind.
HSBC Holdings plc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
HSBC Holdings plc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | HSBC Holdings plc Quote
Currently, HSBC carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Foreign Banks
UBS Group AG (UBS - Free Report) reported a fourth-quarter 2023 net loss attributable to shareholders of $279 million. It recorded a net profit of $1.65 billion in the year-ago quarter.
Results were adversely impacted by higher operating expenses, along with a significant rise in credit loss expenses. However, a rise in total revenues, driven in part by the acquisition of Credit Suisse, was a supporting factor for UBS.
Deutsche Bank (DB - Free Report) reported a fourth-quarter 2023 profit attributable to its shareholders of €1.26 billion ($1.37 billion), down 30% year over year. The Germany-based lender reported a profit before tax of €698 million ($759.2 million), down 10% year over year.
DB’s results were largely driven by higher net revenues. However, higher provision for credit losses and rising expenses were the offsetting factors.