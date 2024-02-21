We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
High Dividend ETF (HDV) Hits a New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 12% from its 52-week low price of $93.46/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
HDV in Focus
iShares Core High Dividend ETF offers exposure to established, high-quality U.S. companies. It has key holdings in health care, energy and consumer staples with double-digit exposure each. HDV charges 8 bps in annual fees (see: all the Large Cap Value ETFs here).
Why the Move?
The dividend corner of the broad investing world has been an area to watch lately. This is especially true as dividend-focused products offer safety in the form of payouts and stability through mature companies that are less volatile to the large swings in stock prices. Dividend-paying securities are major sources of consistent income for investors when returns from equity markets are at risk.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, HDV has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook. Therefore, it is hard to get a handle on its future returns one way or the other. However, many of the segments that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.