We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Insights Into RLJ Lodging (RLJ) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect RLJ Lodging (RLJ - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 3%. Revenues are expected to be $316.11 million, up 4.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 4.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some RLJ Lodging metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Other revenue' should come in at $20.18 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.2% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Food and beverage revenue' will likely reach $36.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Room revenue' to reach $258.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.8%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Depreciation and amortization' at $44.71 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $44.53 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for RLJ Lodging here>>>
RLJ Lodging shares have remained unchanged in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), RLJ is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>