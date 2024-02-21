We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Wall Street analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 47.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $999.74 million, exhibiting an increase of 1.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Elanco Animal Health Incorporated metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Total Pet Health' to reach $432.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.3% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Total Farm Animal' will reach $558.14 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Total Contract Manufacturing' will reach $8.95 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -31.2%.
Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated have experienced a change of +9.7% in the past month compared to the +3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ELAN is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.