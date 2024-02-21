We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Stay Ahead of the Game With PowerSchool (PWSC) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings (PWSC - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 25.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $183.35 million, exhibiting an increase of 13.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific PowerSchool metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Subscriptions and support' will likely reach $164.91 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.5% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Service' of $14.83 million. The estimate points to a change of -3% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- License and other' will reach $3.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -14.8%.
Shares of PowerSchool have experienced a change of -2.8% in the past month compared to the +3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PWSC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>