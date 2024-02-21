We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Gear Up for FS KKR Capital (FSK) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect FS KKR Capital (FSK - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 6.2%. Revenues are expected to be $452.39 million, up 0.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some FS KKR Capital metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts forecast 'Investment income- Dividend and other income' to reach $70.68 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Investment income- Fee income' will reach $6.91 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -42.4%.
The consensus estimate for 'Investment income- Paid-in-kind interest income' stands at $58.76 million. The estimate suggests a change of +43.3% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Investment income- Interest income' should come in at $318.32 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.2% from the year-ago quarter.
FS KKR Capital shares have witnessed a change of -2.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), FSK is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>