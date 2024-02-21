We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Fidelity National (FIS) Q4 Earnings
Wall Street analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services (FIS - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 44.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.52 billion, exhibiting a decline of 32.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.8% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Fidelity National metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Banking Solutions' of $1.72 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.4% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Capital Market Solutions' stands at $749.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.9% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Corporate and Other' to reach $51.73 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Shares of Fidelity National have experienced a change of +4.2% in the past month compared to the +3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FIS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.