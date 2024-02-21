We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Workday (WDAY) Q4 Earnings
In its upcoming report, Workday (WDAY - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.44 per share, reflecting an increase of 45.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.91 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.2%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Workday metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Subscription services' reaching $1.76 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +17.4% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Professional services' of $158.02 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.8%.
The consensus estimate for 'Subscription Revenue Backlog' stands at $20.33 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $16.45 billion in the same quarter last year.
Shares of Workday have experienced a change of +3.7% in the past month compared to the +3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WDAY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.