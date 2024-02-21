We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Countdown to Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Addus HomeCare (ADUS - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share, reflecting an increase of 4.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $274.02 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.9%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Addus HomeCare metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Personal care' to reach $201.54 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.9% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Home Health' will reach $17.73 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +35.6%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Hospice' reaching $55.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.5% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Addus HomeCare here>>>
Shares of Addus HomeCare have demonstrated returns of +1.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ADUS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.